Linda Yaccarino Expands Ad-Sales, Data Duties at NBCU, Named Chairman, Global Advertising, Partnerships

NBCUniversal consolidated ad sales for its local stations and regional sports outlets under its ad-sales chief Linda Yaccarino, adding to her duties at the large Comcast-controlled media conglomerate.

Yaccarino will continue to oversee the company’s national advertising sales, as she has done since the fall of 2012. She joined NBCUniversal in September of 2011 from the former Time Warner to oversee cable and digital ad sales. Since that time, she has led a charge to update the company’s offering for a Madison Avenue increasingly focused on video distributed by mobile, digital and streaming platforms.

As part of her new duties, Yaccarino will lead a new effort to create a data strategy across NBCUniversal – one that follows the company’s recent moves to sell ad inventory across many different media venues in unified fashion, rather than cordon off different pieces in individual transactions.

She will continue to report to Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal’s CEO. “Linda has done a fantastic job moving the advertising business forward, not just for NBCUniversal, but the industry at large,” said Shell, in a prepared statement. “I’m excited for her to continue architecting the future of the ad-supported ecosystem and uniting all assets of this company to make us the best possible partner for our customers around the world.”