×

‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Series at CBS Casts Kiele Sanchez, Taps Ted Humphrey as Showrunner

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kiele SanchezDirecTV's 'Kingdom' Panel at the TCA Winter Press Tour, Day 1, Pasadena, USA - 05 Jan 2017
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

“Lost” alumna Kiele Sanchez has joined the cast of the “Lincoln Lawyer” series from David E. Kelley at CBS.

The show, based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, received a series production commitment and hails from A+E Studios in association with CBS TV Studios. It centers around Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Sanchez will play Lorna, Mickey’s second ex-wife and a constant confidante who works as his office manager, running the business side of Mickey’s practice while he traverses the town in his Lincoln. Part secretary and part therapist, Lorna is supportive and encouraging of Mickey, who’s in recovery from an opioid addiction, but she’s also concerned about him taking on more than he can handle in his first important case back after rehab.

Additionally, the network has tapped Ted Humphrey to executive produce and showrun the project, as well as Adam Bernstein to exec produce and direct the pilot. Kelley is the creator, EP and writer, with Ross Fineman and original author Michael Connelly also on board as EPs.

Connelly’s original “The Lincoln Lawyer” novel, which came out in 2006, was adapted for the big screen in 2011 with Matthew McConaughey playing Haller. The Brad Furman film was a box office hit and also starred Marisa Tomei in the role of Haller’s ex-wife Maggie McPherson. There is yet no word on who will be playing the maverick criminal defense attorney in this new series.

Sanchez is repped by ICM Partners, John Carrabino Management and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman LLP. Humprey is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Bernstein is repped by ICM Partners.

More TV

  • Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20)

    ViacomCBS Takes First Step on Road to 2021 Super Bowl (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox’s Super Bowl is done. ViacomCBS’ starts today. Viewers of any of 24 TV networks owned by the newly-merged media company Monday are likely to witness a promotional blitz for Super Bowl LV, which is slated for broadcast on CBS from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida on  February 7, 2021. The game may be [...]

  • Kiele SanchezDirecTV's 'Kingdom' Panel at the

    ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Series at CBS Casts Kiele Sanchez, Taps Ted Humphrey as Showrunner

    “Lost” alumna Kiele Sanchez has joined the cast of the “Lincoln Lawyer” series from David E. Kelley at CBS. The show, based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, received a series production commitment and hails from A+E Studios in association with CBS TV Studios. It centers around Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist [...]

  • Shakira and Jennifer LopezSuper Bowl LIV,

    Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Provide Super Bowl Halftime Show Ratings Boost

    Jennifer Lopez and Shakira dazzled the crowd in Miami and everyone watching at home during their Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Sunday. Their 15-minute set drew a sizable 103 million total viewers on Fox, which is up 4% or roughly 3 million on last year’s Maroon 5-fronted affair. J Lo and Shakira not only [...]

  • Hard Rock Stadium full of fans.Kansas

    Super Bowl LIV Broadcast Featured Songs by Grateful Dead, Phish

    It’s not a soundtrack one would expect to be affiliated with the NFL, but during the regular season, and even more so throughout the playoffs, the music of Phish has been used in multiple bumpers heading into commercial breaks on Fox. In fact, during last night’s Super Bowl, Fox played clips of Phish’s “Character Zero” [...]

  • Toni Collette 'Wanderlust' TV show screening,

    Toni Collette Re-Teams With Netflix on Drama Series 'Pieces of Her'

    Toni Collette is set to star in her second Netflix series. Collette has signed on for the lead role in the upcoming drama series “Pieces of Her,” based on the Karin Slaughter novel of the same name. She previously starred in the critically-acclaimed Netflix drama “Unbelievable,” which was released back in September. In “Pieces of [...]

  • Peter Roth

    Peter Roth Upped to Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group

    Warner Bros. Television Group president and chief content officer Peter Roth has inked a contract extension with the company that will make him chairman of the unit, a newly created position. In this role, Roth will continue to lead the group’s TV production, including U.S. production of scripted, unscripted and alternative series for broadcast, cable [...]

  • Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20)

    TV Ratings: Super Bowl LIV Draws 102 Million Viewers, Up a Fraction on 2019

    Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers drew 102 million total viewers across Fox and all its platforms. The game drew a hair under 100 million viewers on Fox, up barely 2% on last year. For comparison, last year’s low-scoring matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad