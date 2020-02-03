‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Series at CBS Casts Kiele Sanchez, Taps Ted Humphrey as Showrunner

“Lost” alumna Kiele Sanchez has joined the cast of the “Lincoln Lawyer” series from David E. Kelley at CBS.

The show, based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, received a series production commitment and hails from A+E Studios in association with CBS TV Studios. It centers around Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Sanchez will play Lorna, Mickey’s second ex-wife and a constant confidante who works as his office manager, running the business side of Mickey’s practice while he traverses the town in his Lincoln. Part secretary and part therapist, Lorna is supportive and encouraging of Mickey, who’s in recovery from an opioid addiction, but she’s also concerned about him taking on more than he can handle in his first important case back after rehab.

Additionally, the network has tapped Ted Humphrey to executive produce and showrun the project, as well as Adam Bernstein to exec produce and direct the pilot. Kelley is the creator, EP and writer, with Ross Fineman and original author Michael Connelly also on board as EPs.

Connelly’s original “The Lincoln Lawyer” novel, which came out in 2006, was adapted for the big screen in 2011 with Matthew McConaughey playing Haller. The Brad Furman film was a box office hit and also starred Marisa Tomei in the role of Haller’s ex-wife Maggie McPherson. There is yet no word on who will be playing the maverick criminal defense attorney in this new series.

Sanchez is repped by ICM Partners, John Carrabino Management and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman LLP. Humprey is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Bernstein is repped by ICM Partners.