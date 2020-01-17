×

‘Limetown,’ ‘Sorry For Your Loss’ Canceled at Facebook Watch

Will Thorne

Sorry for Your Loss - Elizabeth Olsen - Facebook Watch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Big Beach TV

Facebook Watch has canceled two of its shows amid a scaling back of its scripted content.

Both “Limetown” and “Sorry For Your Loss” have been cancled after their first and second seasons respectively.

Based on the podcast of the same name produced by Two Up,  “Limetown” follows Lia Haddock (Jessica Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee. Facebook has ordered a 10 episode first season.

While “Sorry For Your Loss” centers on Elizabeth Olsen’s character Leigh, a recent widow, as she struggles to get through the days without her husband and, to some degree, reassess their relationship since it came to a premature end.

More to come…

    Facebook Watch has canceled two of its shows amid a scaling back of its scripted content. Both "Limetown" and "Sorry For Your Loss" have been cancled after their first and second seasons respectively. Based on the podcast of the same name produced by Two Up,  "Limetown" follows Lia Haddock (Jessica Biel), a journalist for American

