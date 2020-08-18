Lilly Singh Sets Primetime Sketch Comedy Series at NBC

Lilly Singh is expanding her presence at NBC, with the broadcast network ordering a primetime sketch comedy series from the YouTube star and late-night host.

The network has ordered two episodes of “Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh.” The show will see Singh perform in multiple sketches where she will portray every character. Each episode will feature a specific theme and include her Singh’s well-known musical parodies. Per NBC, production will take place entirely at Singh’s home with minimal crew and with safety protocols enforced.

Dates for the episodes will be announced at a later date. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, NBC could potentially order more episodes should the first two perform well.

“Ten years ago I started playing every character in my sketches because my friends were all ‘stop annoying us to be a part of your skits,’” Singh said. “With ‘Sketchy Times,’ I’m going to play every character because me, myself and I have been training for this moment.”

Singh first rose to fame through her YouTube channel, where she originally posted content under the name IISuperwomanII. Across YouTube and other digital platforms, she currently boasts over 36 million followers. Last September, she debuted her NBC late-night show “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” taking over the time slot previously occupied by “Last Call with Carson Daly.” In doing so, she became the first openly bisexual woman to host a late-night talk show on a broadcast network. She is also the first person of Indian and South Asian descent to do so.

“A Little Late” averaged 629,000 viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings during its first season and was renewed for a second back in May.

“Lilly has always created content that is original, relatable and of the moment,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment. “Now more than ever, her unique comedic style is the perfect antidote to help us through these challenging times.”

Singh, Keisha Zollar, and Sean O’Connor will all serve as writer on the new sketch series. Singh, O’Connor, and Polly Aurrit will executive produce. “Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh” will be produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions