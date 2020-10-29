Lil Yachty Dramedy Series ‘Public Figures’ Moves From Quibi to HBO Max for Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Lil Yachty’s dramedy series “Public Figures” has moved to HBO Max for development, Variety has learned exclusively.

The half-hour series was originally set up at Quibi last year, but moved over to HBO Max in the wake of Quibi shutting down. This marks the first announcement of a show previously set up at Quibi finding a new home now that the Jeffrey Katzenberg-Meg Whitman streamer has announced it will cease operations.

The creative team behind the show remains intact, with Yachty still attached to star in and executive produce the show, which is loosely inspired by his life.

“Public Figures” is described as being about what it’s like to be an aspiring influencer in New York City. Featuring an ensemble cast, the series follows a group of friends as they find themselves, lose themselves, experience epic failures and hard fought success, hook ups and break ups, and then do it all over again.

Ian Edelman, the creator of “How to Make It in America,” will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner on “Public Figures.” Along with Yachty, Brian Sher, Gregory Jones, and Quality Films’ Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre Thomas will also executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, will serve as the studio.

The series would not mark Yachty’s first foray into acting. He previously lent his voice to the animated film “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” providing the voice of Green Lantern. He also recently starred in the MTV movie “How High 2,” which was released last year. He appeared as himself in the comedy feature “Long Shot” as well as in the TV series “Lopez.” On the music side, he released his fourth studio album earlier this year, titled “Lil Boat 3.”