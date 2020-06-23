Lil Rel Howery to Host ‘Small Fortune’ NBC Competition Series

Comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery is adding competition show host to his repertoire.

Howery has been tapped to host and executive produce the new NBC show “Small Fortune,” which is slated to go into production later this year. The show received a six-episode order back in April 2019, as Variety exclusively reported.

“Small Fortune” will see teams of three friends compete in the tiniest of challenges for a chance to win big money. In order to win, players must face heart-pounding tasks set in real-world destinations that test their precision and technique. From a shrunken sushi conveyor belt with tiny chopsticks (“Shrunken Sushi”) to a mini Ellis Island (“Statue of Liberteeny”), each team must prove their skills on miniature playing fields. Challenges will require considerable dexterity and intense focus because with games this small, there’s no room for error as the slightest miscalculation or tremble may result in elimination.

“I’m really excited to host this very fun and exciting game show,” said Howery. “I’ve played the games and they’re not as easy as they look, which is why this show will be so fun to watch. You will want to try some of these creative games at home.”

The show is a co-production between Universal Television Alternative Studio and entertainment studio Youngest Media, which created and produced the original format in the U.K. Lucas Church and David Flynn will serve as executive producers for Youngest Media, alongside Steve Barry and Joe Braswell, who will serve as executive producers for Kelchris Media and showrunners.

“Lil Rel’s energy, wit and comedic timing are sure to make ‘Small Fortune’ feel larger than life,” said Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. “As he guides contestants through nail-biting challenges, audiences will be on the edge of their seats and laughing all at once.”