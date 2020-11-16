Libby Geist is Latest Content Executive to Announce ESPN Departure

Libby Geist, a veteran ESPN executive who has been with the sports-media giant since 2008, will leave the company early next year, the latest in a series of prominent content executives to announce their departure from the Disney-owned outlet.

Geist is ESPN’s vice president and executive producer of ESPN Films and original content. She oversees most aspects of projects produced by ESPN Films, as well as original series and studio shows for ESPN Plus, the company’s growing streaming-video service. She also supervises ESPN stand-outs like the long-form news series “30 for 30,” and the ESPN Plus original “Detail with Kobe Bryant.”

Her exit, previously reported by Sports Business Journal, follows a series of structural changes at ESPN that will see its content chief, Connor Schell, leave to take up independent production duties; layoffs of 300 staffers; the departure of digital content chief Ryan Spoon; and a new executive arrangement that will parcel out larger duties for content to executives closer to production of studio shows, game broadcasts and news programming. Her departure is not related to the company’s recent reorganization or layoffs, according to a person familiar with the matter.

One of her notable achievements came from overseeing development, production and strategy for the documentary “O.J.: Made in America.” Geist is a three-time winner of the Peabody Award.

She hails from a famous TV family. Her father is former CBS News correspondent and New York Timers writer Bill Geist and her brother is NBC News anchor Willie Geist. She is married to Kevin Wildes, a veteran sports and news producer who has worked for ESPN and ABC.