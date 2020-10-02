TV Ratings: ‘Let’s Be Real’ Election Puppet Show Goes Low for Fox

Fox’s election puppet special “Let’s Be Real” didn’t exactly draw a massive crowd.

The special scored a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and drew only 1.8 million total viewers at 9 p.m. on Thursday night, losing out the other three major networks in the time slot. In its defense, the Robert Smigel-produced affair did manage to retain 100% of its lead-in, which was a “Masked Singer” replay. A “Family Guy” replay came in with a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers on the other side.

After a slow start to life in the broadcast galaxy, “Star Trek: Discovery” gained a little this time around. The second episode of the show’s broadcast run scored a 0.3 rating (up from a 0.2 for the premiere) and 1.7 million total viewers. CBS won the night overall, mainly thanks to “Big Brother” which came in at a 1.1 rating and 4.2 million total viewers. That represents almost exactly the same scores in both metrics as last Thursday.

ABC came a close second, with Steve Harvey’s “Celebrity Family Feud” ticking up from last week to a 0.8 rating and just over 5 million total viewers. “Press Your Luck” also showed growth from last week, jumping to a 0.7 rating and 3.8 million viewers, up 10% from the prior episode. “Match Game” rounded things off with a 0.5 and 3.1 million viewers.

Both of NBC’s shows on the night, namely “The Wall” and “Dateline,” averaged a 0.4 rating, with the former drawing 2.9 million viewers and the latter 3 million.

Over on the CW, a new episode of “Mysteries Decoded” scored a 0.1 and 764,000 viewers, followed by a “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” rerun with the same rating and just under 1 million pairs of eyeballs.