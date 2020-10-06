Leslie Jordan to Host Cleaning Competition Series ‘Squeaky Clean’ at Quibi (EXCLUSIVE)

Leslie Jordan is reaching for his sponge and rubber gloves.

The legendary TV actor has signed on to host “Squeaky Clean,” a cleaning competition series in the pipeline at Quibi, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Squeaky Clean” will pit three cleaning-obsessed contestants against each other in two competitive rounds – “Quick Scrub” and “The Big Clean” – from shiniest floor in studio competition history. Jordan will be joined in the show by lifestyle host and designer Sabrina Soto, who will serve as the resident cleaning and organization expert, appearing in every episode alongside a celebrity judge.

The show is being produced by Shine TV and 51 Minds Entertainment. Executive producers for the series are Christian Sarabia, Dean Houser and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds Entertainment, and Tanya Shaw for Shine TV.

Jordan is arguably best known for playing Beverley Leslie across multiple seasons of “Will & Grace,” winning an Emmy for the role back in 2006. His recent TV credits also include “The Cool Kids,” which ran for a single season at Fox in 2018, and Netflix’s “American Horror Story: 1984.” He has appeared in three different “American Horror Story” seasons to date. Next up for Jordan is the Mayim Bialik Fox comedy “Call Me Kat,” which is scheduled to debut midseason. He is represented by BRS/Gage Talent Agency, DRL LeClair Talent Management and Attorney Eric Feig.

Soto is best known for hosting the HGTV series “The High Low Project,” which returned for a fourth season earlier this year.

“Squeaky Clean” joins Quibi’s growing list of whacky competition shows, which also includes tiny food show “Biggest Little Cook-Off” hosted by Andy Samberg, and explosive food re-construction series “Dishmantled.”