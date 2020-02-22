×

Leonine Takes International Rights to Premium Series ‘Herzogpark’

Leo Barraclough

CREDIT: Courtesy of Leonine

German media group Leonine has taken international distribution rights to the six-part premium series “Herzogpark,” following a deal with its producers Letterbox Filmproduktion (“Bad Banks”). The rights for German-speaking territories are held by Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland.

The dramedy centers on four women from Munich’s upscale Herzogpark district, for whom keeping secrets has become a life’s work, a side effect of social survival. But when a murder is committed, the truth threatens to come out, and the urge to protect their secrets drives the women to the edge.

The series is directed by Jochen Alexander Freydank (“Toyland,” “Und weg bist Du”), winner of the Oscar for best live-action short film with “Spielzeugland.” Head writer is Regina Dietl (“Was kostet die Liebe? – Ein Großstadtmärchen,” “Soko Stuttgart”), who penned the screenplay with a writers’ room team, based on an idea by Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann.

Patricia Riekel, who has headed Europe’s biggest people magazine Bunte as editor-in-chief for over 20 years, and who lives in Herzogpark, was a script consultant.

“Herzogpark” is produced by Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann (“My Blind Date With Life”) and Michael Lehmann (“Lindenberg! Mach dein Ding”) from Letterbox, part of Studio Hamburg Production Group.

“We hope that our collaboration on ‘Herzogpark’ will be the beginning of a strategic and creative partnership for the future,” said Michael Lehmann, chairman of the board of directors of Studio Hamburg Production Group.

The series is in development. Shooting is scheduled to start in spring 2021.

