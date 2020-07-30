Leonardo DiCaprio Developing Utopian Series ‘Island’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and In Good Company Films are developing the utopian series “Island,” based on Aldous Huxley’s novel “Island.”

Huxley’s final book, published in 1962, follows a cynical journalist shipwrecked on the fictional utopian island of Pala in the Indian Ocean. Originally tasked with exploiting Pala’s natural resources, he uncovers an independently developed society and embraces the people, their culture and traditions — including psychedelic adventures and alternative social structures. His experience alters the course of his mission.

Huxlery wrote “Island” as the utopian counterpoint to his most famous work, the 1932 dystopian novel, “Brave New World.” “Island” explores the themes of freedom and the power of human potential. Huxley died of cancer in 1963.

Davisson and DiCaprio will executive produce for Appian Way along with George DiCaprio and Roee Sharon. Andrew Alter and Jason Whitmore will executive produce for IGC Films.

Appian Way launched in 2004 as a production company and has producing credits on more than a dozen feature films, including “The Aviator,” “Shutter Island,” “The Ides of March,” “Runner Runner,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Revenant,” “Robin Hood” and “Richard Jewell.”

Appian Way worked with Netflix on the documentaries “Virunga,” “Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret,” “The Ivory Game,” “How to Change the World” and “Catching the Sun” and with National Geographic on “Sea of Shadows.” The company’s television credits include “Greenberg,” the “Grant” miniseries on History and the upcoming “The Right Stuff” miniseries for Disney Plus.