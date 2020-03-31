×

Oscar Nominee Lenny Abrahamson’s ‘Normal People’ Sets BBC, Hulu Dates

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: (PhElement Pictures/Enda Bowe)

“Normal People,” a BBC and Hulu 12-part drama, will bow as a boxset on BBC Three in the U.K. on April 26, and will be released in the U.S. on April 29, it was revealed Tuesday. It will also air on BBC One, and RTE in Ireland, dates for which are yet to be confirmed.

The series is an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s international bestselling novel of the same name, and is produced by Element Pictures (“The Favourite”). It is directed by Oscar-nominee Lenny Abrahamson (“Room”) and BAFTA-winner Hettie Macdonald (“White Girl”). The cast includes Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Cold Feet”) and theater actor Paul Mescal (“The Lieutenant of Inishmore”) making his TV debut.

The series follows the complicated relationship of two teenagers from the end of their school-days in small town Ireland to Trinity College, Dublin.

Rooney adapted the novel for television alongside Alice Birch (“Succession”) and Mark O’Rowe (“Broken”).

The series was filmed across Ireland, Sweden and Italy.

“Normal People” is an Element Pictures production for BBC Three and Hulu in association with Screen Ireland.

More TV

  • Lenny Abrahamson Series 'Normal People' Sets

    Oscar Nominee Lenny Abrahamson's 'Normal People' Sets BBC, Hulu Dates

    “Normal People,” a BBC and Hulu 12-part drama, will bow as a boxset on BBC Three in the U.K. on April 26, and will be released in the U.S. on April 29, it was revealed Tuesday. It will also air on BBC One, and RTE in Ireland, dates for which are yet to be confirmed. [...]

  • James Corden Homefest

    BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa Perform on James Corden's 'Homefest' Special (Watch)

    “Late Late Show” host James Corden used the final minutes of his “Homefest” special on Monday night to speak out about his anxiety over the global coronavirus pandemic. The British presenter, who hosted the special out of a custom-built set in his garage, said, “I’ve found it tougher than I ever thought I would. I [...]

  • AMC-Selekt-OrangeTV

    Orange TV Spain Becomes First International Service to Offer AMC Selekt

    MADRID – Orange TV Spain today became the first operator internationally to launch AMC Network International’s on-demand service, AMC Selekt, bringing more than 5,000 programs to subscribers. Promoted as the most varied on-demand service now available in the Spanish market, the service offers all the on-demand films, series, documentaries, lifestyle, kids and musical content from [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Corp. Joins Other Media Cos. in Suggesting Pandemic May Affect Results

    Fox Corporation joined other media companies like Walt Disney and ViacomCBS Tuesday with an acknowledgement that the continuing coronavirus pandemic may have an effect on its financial operations. “While the Company’s national news ratings remain strong, sports events for which the Company has broadcast rights have been cancelled or postponed and the production of certain [...]

  • Adam Schlesinger 'Sunday' play opening night,

    Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne Frontman, Hospitalized With Coronavirus

    Adam Schlesinger, a musician and Emmy-winning songwriter highly regarded for his work as a member of Fountains of Wayne and songwriter for TV’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has been hospitalized with coronavirus and is on a ventilator but is not in a coma, his attorney of 25 years Josh Grier confirmed to Variety. “He’s very sick and [...]

  • San Jose, CA,..National Championship Bay Area

    ESPN Unveils Earlier Launch for Highly Anticipated Michael Jordan Documentary

    ESPN is betting on an old basketball favorite to help save at least a few days on its programming schedule Scrambling to fill its grid in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on live sports, the Disney-owned sports-media giant it would debut “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series centered on NBA [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad