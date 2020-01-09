Craig Russell’s ‘Lennox’ Crime Thriller Books Being Adapted for TV (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Cry” producer Synchronicity Films has optioned Craig Russell’s “Lennox” book series and will adapt the period Scotland-set thrillers for TV. Robert Murphy – whose extensive series credits include “DCI Banks,” “Inspector George Gently,” and “Vera” – is attached to handle the adaptation.

The “Lennox” series is set in tough inner-city Glasgow in the 1950s. The titular Lennox is a private eye, born in Scotland but raised in America after the Depression. He is billed as “a damaged man in a hard city at a hard time” and finds himself caught between three Glasgow crime bosses – The Three Kings.

“Craig Russell’s Lennox is a fascinating character, taking inspiration from the classic noir detective and infusing him with freshness and bite through intricately researched setting, authenticity of the period and compelling plot,” said Claire Mundell, managing director and creative director of Synchronicity. “We know that Robert will bring his wit and brilliant instinct for storytelling to this project, and we can’t wait to showcase it to audiences hungry for innovative crime drama.”

“Lennox” author Russell added that Synchronicity’s plan for the adaptation of his books was in tune with his own thoughts. “I am convinced Claire and the team offer the ideal partner in bringing Lennox – who is a subtly nuanced and complex character – to the screen,” he said.

As well as making BAFTA-winning Jenna Coleman-starrer “The Cry,” which was on the BBC in the U.K. and SundanceNow in the U.S., Synchronicity’s movie output includes “Only You” and “Weekend.” Both pictures scooped British Independent Film Awards. As well as “Lennox,” Scotland-based Synchronicity is also developing a series based on Heather Norris’ best-selling novel “The Tattooist of Auschwitz.”