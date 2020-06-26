Lena Waithe Comedy ‘Twenties’ Renewed for Season 2 at BET

Lena Waithe’s single-camera comedy “Twenties” has been renewed for a second season at BET.

The show follows the adventures of a queer black girl, Hattie, and her two straight best friends, Marie and Nia, who spend most of their days talking ‘ish’ and chasing their dreams.

“It took a long time to get this show on the air, but it was absolutely worth the wait. I needed THIS phenomenal cast and crew to make it happen. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with this amazing group of people and our incredible viewers,” said Waithe of the renewal.

BET has also announced that is partnership with Showtime for an FYC campaign for the series. Season 1 will air on Showtime starting July 6.

“The first season of ‘Twenties, led by the incredible Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham, was a joy to watch in every sense,” added Scott Mills, president of BET. “BET has always been about empowering and elevating black stories and we’re so excited to see where Lena Waithe and Susan Fales-Hill’s remarkable vision takes us in the second season.”

Waithe drew inspiration for the series from her own experiences, but she explained to Variety at the show’s premiere in March that lead character, Hattie (Gibbs) faced several unique challenges that were different to the ones she had to overcome, including working for a particularly formidable boss, producer Ida B. (Sophina Brown).

Waithe initially launched “Twenties” as a YouTube pilot presentation in 2013 and the project bounced around several studios and streaming platforms before landing at BET.

News of the renewal comes a couple months after another of Waithe’s BET shows, “Boomerang,” wrapped its second season.

“Twenties” is executive produced by Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill who serves as showrunner, Rishi Rajani, Andrew Coles, and Justin Tipping, who directed the pilot episode.