Len Amato Exits as President of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax

After 13 years at the premium cabler, president of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax Len Amato is departing. The move comes as Cinemax continues to phase out original programming and HBO focuses on acquired film content.

All drama programming is being consolidated under HBO exec VP of programming Francesca Orsi. According to a source familiar with the situation, the move is not related to the greater restructuring — and layoffs — happening at parent company WarnerMedia, but a function of changes to HBO’s business operations.

“Len’s dedication and passion for the craft have attracted some of the biggest names in creative talent,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “His contributions over the years have played a critical role in some of our finest programming. We truly wish him the best as he starts this next chapter.”

Amato had expanded his purview just last year to include miniseries and Cinemax after Kary Antholis stepped down from his position at HBO to accept a buyout.

Senior VP of HBO Film, Miniseries and Cinemax Tara Grace, who had previously reported to Amato, will now report to Orsi, and continue to oversee original HBO films and acquisitions.

Amato, who joined HBO in 2007 as a senior VP and was promoted to president of HBO Films the following year, exec produced the Emmy-winning “Recount.” Under his leadership, HBO Films earned the best television movie Emmys for “Grey Gardens,” “Temple Grandin,” “Game Change, “Behind the Candelabra,” “The Normal Heart,” and “Bessie.” More recently, Amato’s supervised David Simon’s “The Plot Against America” and was key to the acquisition of Hugh Jackman starrer “Bad Education.”

“I’ll always cherish my experience at HBO, not only because there was no higher standard to aspire to artistically in television, but because the artists and colleagues I worked with were incredibly talented, dedicated and inspirational. I learned a lot and am forever grateful for such a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Amato.