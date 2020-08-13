‘Star Wars Holiday Special’ Getting Lego Treatment on Disney Plus

One of the most infamous events in “Star Wars” history is getting resurrected on Disney Plus, through a lens made of Lego.

“The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” will debut on the streaming service on Nov. 17. Set after the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the special continues the partnership between Lucasfilm and Lego of making playful, tongue-in-cheek animated versions of “Star Wars” stories using Lego figures and blocks.

The 45-minute special will follow Rey as her further investigation of the Force launches her and BB-8 across the history of the Skywalker Saga — as Finn, Poe, Rose, and Chewbacca prepare for the “Star Wars” holiday Life Day on Chewie’s home planet of Kashyyyk.

A rep for Lucasfilm tells Variety that a few “Star Wars” actors will reprise their roles for the special, but it’s still unclear whether Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, or Kelly Marie Tran are returning.

What is clear is the “Lego Holiday Special” directly evokes the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special” that aired on CBS on the same date, Nov. 17. That special starred all the original “Star Wars” actors — including Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, and Peter Mayhew — and introduced the concept of “Life Day” as a special holiday Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewie celebrated after the events of “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

But the 90-minute special was so poorly received — Bea Arthur, Art Carney, Diahann Carroll, and the band Jefferson Starship all played cameo roles — that it was never officially made available again, forcing fans to seek out bootleg copies. It’s not even available on Disney Plus.

“The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” is directed by Ken Cunningham (“Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar”) and written by David Shayne (“Lego Star Wars: All-Stars”), who’s also serving as a co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone are executive producers.