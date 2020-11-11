‘Lego Masters’ Lands Season 2 Order From Fox; Will Arnett Back as Host and Producer

Fox has locked “Lego Masters” for a second season. The competition series, hosted by Will Arnett, has already been casting and will shoot in the spring for an airdate sometime in 2021.

A pickup has been expected for months, particularly after Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch revealed that preparation had begun on Season 2 during an investor earnings call in May. But negotiations with Endemol Shine North America, which produces the show, took longer than expected as both sides ironed out license fees.

“Lego Masters” was a hit for Fox last season, ending the year as broadcast TV’s No. 1 new entertainment program among adults 18-49 and No. 1 new reality series in total viewers, averaging 9.7 million across all platforms. Fox also touted the show’s draw for co-viewing, as adults and their children watched together. (According to the network, 31% of adults 18-49 watched the show with a child or teen.)

“’Lego Masters’ raised the bar for all competition series, wowing fans with its wildly creative builds,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. “Add to that our insanely dynamic host, Will Arnett, and it’s just a great hour of family-friendly fun. We can’t wait to see this new batch of Lego contestants attempt to master Season 2’s even bigger and better challenges, brick by brick.”

“Lego Masters” earned solid marks from critics, who lauded the production’s casting, humorous tone and willingness to break the form and deconstruct reality show tropes, while keeping the competition legit.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the fun with this next block of shows,” said Arnett, who is also an executive producer. “To say that these Lego puns write themselves takes away from the work I’ve done over the last two and a half minutes.”

“Lego Masters” judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard are also expected to return.

Arnett, whose Lego bonafides include playing Lego Batman in the Lego movies, told Variety earlier this year that the experience was gratifying for him: “I can’t tell you how rewarding it was to have so many people reach out to me and tell me that they love this show because they watched it with their families.”

The “Lego Masters” announcement comes on Veteran’s Day, and that’s by design: Arnett and “Lego Masters” have partnered with non-profit organization Merging Vets and Players (MVP), a charity founded by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer and former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawk Nate Boyer, to provide Lego sets to the organization. The group notes that without in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many veterans have used Lego building as a therapeutic alternative.

“Lego Masters” is based on the British reality competition series developed by Tuesday’s Child, which first premiered in 2017. (Other editions have also aired in Australia, Germany and elsewhere.) The show follows teams of two as they compete to build ambitious creations out of Lego bricks, and eventually win a cash prize and the “Lego Masters” trophy. Married couple Tyler and Amy Clites of Bradenton, Fla., won the first season, which completed its run in April.

Endemol Shine North America produces “Lego Masters” with Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, via a license from The Lego Group. Anthony Dominici is show runner and executive producer. Besides Arnett, other EPs include Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The Lego Group.