Legendary TV Sets First-Look Deal With ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Producer dj2 Entertainment

Legendary Television has entered into a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment, the production shingle behind the recent box office hit “Sonic the Hedgehog” which specializes in adapting video games for film and TV.

As part of the multi-year deal, Legendary and dj2 are developing multiple projects from the likes of Ed Ricourt (“Raising Dion”), Thor Freudenthal (“Carnival Row”), Matt Hastings (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), and and Derek Kolstad (“John Wick”).

“dj2 Entertainment shares our vision of adapting popular intellectual property into expansive worlds that captivate audiences. We are thrilled to work with them, as well as extremely talented writers and directors like Ed, Thor, Matt and Derek, on future projects and video game adaptations,” said Legendary TV president Nick Pepper.

dj2 was founded by Dmitri M. Johnson, with Stephan Bugaj and Howard Bliss rounding out the development team. Legendary and dj2 are already in business together on a series set in the Land of Oz from the novels by L. Frank Baum. The untitled series hails from Ricourt, who will write and produce, as Variety exclusively reported. Johnson served as a co-producer on “Sonic,” which is nearing the $300 million mark at the global box office.

“Legendary is an amazing partner whose team truly appreciates our diverse, global slate. Moreover, we believe that Legendary’s team is the ideal partnership for us to collectively become Hollywood’s best-in-class formula in the IP adaptation space while concurrently protecting our IP creator partners,” said Johnson in a statement.

dj2 Entertainment is represented by APA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.

Pictured above: Dmitri M. Johnson