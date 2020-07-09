‘Legendary’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed the competition series “Legendary” for a second season.

The news comes on the same day that HBO Max dropped the final two episodes of the show’s first season. Season 1 MC Dashaun Wesley will return for Season 2 along with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 2 will also move the show to Los Angeles.

“Legendary” was one of the launch titles available when HBO Max debuted in May. In this series highlighting modern day ball culture, “Houses” battle in fashion and dance challenges including vogueing for the chance to win the Legendary trophy and a cash prize. Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring high fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models. The show features eight voguing houses, each comprised of five performers and a leader—the house “parent.” The teams compete in an arcing competition that documents a themed ball every episode.

“‘Legendary’ was an HBO Max, day one premiere,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling.”

The series is executive produced by David Collins, Rob Eric, and Michael Williams of Scout Productions, the Emmy-winning team behind the hit Netflix reboot of the lifestyle series “Queer Eye.” Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian also serve as executive producers on “Legendary.”