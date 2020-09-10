‘Legend of Korra,’ ‘Project Power’ Among Nielsen’s Top Weekly Streaming Titles

Nielsen released its new weekly rankings of streaming titles on Thursday, with Netflix once again dominating the top ten.

For the week of Aug. 10-16, “The Umbrella Academy” was once again the top streaming show, though the total minutes it was streamed that week came down significantly from the week prior, dropping to 1.8 billion minutes from 3 billion.

Nielsen’s ranking is based on the amount of minutes consumers who have access to platforms are streaming during the week. Thus far, only Amazon and Netflix are being measured. This weeks marks just the second time Nielsen has released such rankings. It should also be noted that streamers like Netflix and Amazon do not release their own internal streaming numbers and these are based on Nielsen estimates.

“The Legend of Korra” also entered the top 10 that week, with the show dropping all 50 episodes on Netflix on Aug. 14. The show still managed to rank eighth overall for the week despite being available for only three of the seven days measured with 558 million minutes streamed. Likewise for the Netflix film “Project Power,” which also debut on Aug. 14 but ranked fourth with 905 million minutes, while the Netflix film “The Lost Husband” ranked seventh with 668 million minutes.

Library shows like “Shameless,” “The Office,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS,” and “New Girl” made up the rest of the top 10.

The comparison between films and series is not exactly apples to apples, however. “Project Power” clocks in at 114 minutes long, while “The Lost Husband” comes in at 109 minutes. Given that watching even a few episodes of a half-hour or hour-long series would constitute a much larger time commitment, it is not surprising to see films pop up higher in the rankings than some shows.