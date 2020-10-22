Lee Min Ho Among Six Cast in ‘Pachinko’ Series at Apple

Apple has officially announced the cast for its “Pachinko” series, with Korean superstar Lee Min Ho among those starring in the series.

Set to begin production on Oct. 26, “Pachinko” is an adaptation of the Min Jin Lee novel of the same name. It chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The story begins with a forbidden love and moves into a saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell the story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The story will be told in Korean, Japanese, and English.

Lee will play Hansu, described as an enigmatic outsider and merchant with ties to organized crime who embarks on an illicit romance with far-reaching consequences. Lee’s other notable roles include “Boys Over Flowers,” “The Heirs,” “Gangnam Blues,” “Bounty Hunters,” and “The King: Eternal Monarch.”

Jin Ha will play Solomon, an ambitious, charming young man who will be forced to reckon with his family’s past. Ha recently appeared in the FX series “Devs” as well as the HBO Max series “Love Life.” He is also known for his part in the Chicago production of “Hamilton.” He is repped by ICM and Suskin Management.

Anna Sawai plays Naomi, a savvy career woman in the male-dominated world of high finance. Sawai is set to appear in “Fast & Furious 9,” with her past roles including “Ninja Assassin” and “Giri/Haji.” She is repped by WME, Zero Gravity Management, United Agents, and Felker Toczek.

Minha Kim will play teenage Sunja, a heroic young woman on the cusp who forges her own path in a hardened country that is not her own. She is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.

Soji Arai will star as Mosazu, a dedicated father and successful businessman, concerned for his son’s future. Araj’s past credits include “Cobra Kai,” “Legacies,” and “The Ramen Girl.” He is repped by SMS Talent and Energy Talent.

Finally, Kaho Minami will play Etsuko, a vibrant, independent woman who longs to be reunited with her estranged daughter. Minami’s past credits include “Angel Dust,” “Household X,” “Masterless,” and “Oh Lucy.” She is repped by Sheer Talent Management LLC.

“Pachinko” is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh, who will also serve as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are on board to direct, with Kogonada directing the first four episodes and is an executive producer on the series. Chon will also direct four episodes, on which he will be an executive producer.

Rights to the novel were secured by Media Res for Soo Hugh. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer will executive produce through Media Res. Theresa Kang-Lowe will also executive produce via Blue Marble Pictures. Media Res’ Dani Gorin will co-executive produce, along with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.