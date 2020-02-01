LeBron James Reveals Tattoo Honoring Kobe Bryant

On Friday, LeBron James shared a closer look at his new tattoo honoring fallen NBA star Kobe Bryant.

James posted the photo to Instagram with the caption “My brother” ahead of the Lakers’ first basketball game since Bryant’s death.

“Mamba 4 Life,” the tattoo reads underneath a venomous black mamba snake that inspired Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname and inspirational “Mamba” brand.

James got the tattoo earlier this week as the Lakers mourned the NBA superstar who, along with his daughter Gigi and seven others, was killed in a helicopter crash early Sunday.

On Tuesday, James penned a heartfelt message to Bryant: “I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!” he wrote. “You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!!”