LeBron James Reveals Tattoo Honoring Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in attendance during the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNFL NFC Divisional Playoff Cowboys vs Rams, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Charles Baus/CSM/Shutterstock

On Friday, LeBron James shared a closer look at his new tattoo honoring fallen NBA star Kobe Bryant

James posted the photo to Instagram with the caption “My brother” ahead of the Lakers’ first basketball game since Bryant’s death. 

“Mamba 4 Life,” the tattoo reads underneath a venomous black mamba snake that inspired Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname and inspirational “Mamba” brand. 

James got the tattoo earlier this week as the Lakers mourned the NBA superstar who, along with his daughter Gigi and seven others, was killed in a helicopter crash early Sunday. 

On Tuesday, James penned a heartfelt message to Bryant: “I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!” he wrote. “You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!!”

