LeBron James, Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment Sets Overall TV Deal at ABC Studios

SpringHill Entertainment, the production company founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios.

“SpringHill Entertainment makes the shows LeBron and I want to watch,” Carter said. “We look at every project as a way to connect with our community and ask ourselves if it will entertain and empower them. We want our content to be insightful in every way. Disney is an incredible home for SpringHill’s future growth in scripted television. Disney’s variety of platforms, extensive reach, depth of talent, and diversity of audience opens up so much opportunity for us to keep creating great stories.”

News of the deal comes just one day after it was announced that James and Cartner raised $100 million for SpringHill from backers including Guggenheim Partners and Elisabeth Murdoch.

With that funding, SpringHill Entertainment is being folded into The SpringHill Company, a global consumer and entertainment brand focused on empowerment. The company’s scripted and unscripted film and television projects will continue to be led by chief content officer Jamal Henderson with executives Eric Oberland and Lezlie Wills leading scripted development.

“LeBron and Maverick bring the same passion and commitment to excellence to SpringHill as LeBron brings to the NBA,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Studios. “We’re thrilled they’re setting up shop with us and can’t wait roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

Founded in 2007 with the documentary “More than a Game,” SpringHill Entertainment started developing television in 2014 with the Starz scripted series “Survivor’s Remorse,” which ran for four seasons. Since then, SpringHill has developed and sold shows such as the scripted drama “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” for Netflix, game show “The Wall” for NBC, and the documentary “What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali” distributed by HBO.

SpringHill Entertainment is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.