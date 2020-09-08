Litton Entertainment, Law & Crime Network Will Launch Syndicated ‘Law & Crime Daily’

“Law & Crime Daily,” a new first-run daily newsmagazine that examines the day’s most interesting court cases and true-crime events, is set to launch in syndication on September 14, the latest move by entrepreneur Dan Abrams to extend his company’s coverage of legal matters to new media venues.

Litton Entertainment and Abrams’ Law & Crime Network will team up to offer the new show, which will feature exclusive footage, interviews and analysis from anchors and producers already working on Law & Crime programming. The two companies will share revenue, Abrams said in an interview, with Litton taking the show to market and handling advertising sales.

Abrams believes there is extensive nationwide interest in such content. “Right now, all the news networks are all politics, all the time.” Fifteen years ago, he says, many cable-news outlets would have televised major court trials live. In 2020, he adds, “there is no risk of that happening unless it’s a trial related to a major political figure. This is really kind of an opportunity. The interest in legal stories hasn’t faded.” Law & Crime Network features live coverage of trials and other legal proceedings and is available via several broadband venues and on certain cable systems.

The move is one of Abrams’ first since A&E canceled the program he hosted, “Live P.D.” The series was one of the more successful programs in recent years, but came under intense scrutiny for how it depicted police activity at a time when the nation is grappling with issues of diversity and how the police treat people of color. Abrams says he hopes the show can find a way back. “I think that a show that highlights what police officers are doing is more timely than ever right now – the good and the bad. So I am pushing for it to return and certainly hope it does. I think everyone involved in creating the show is hopeful that there is a road back for ‘Live P.D.'”

“Law&Crime Daily” will be led by Aaron Keller and co-hosts Terri Austin and Brian Buckmire. Kelle an attorney, has appeared on ABC News, “Entertainment Tonight,” “Inside Edition” and other programs. He will also serve as executive producer. Austin is a former trial attorney and legal analyst. Buckmire is a felony staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society and anchor at Law&Crime.

“We are excited to partner with Dan Abrams and his stellar production team to continue to expand Litton’s programming slate that entertains and informs viewers,” said Dave Morgan, president and CEO of Litton Entertainment, in a prepared statement. “The incredible depth of knowledge and insight from Aaron Keller, Terri Austin, and Brian Buckmire allow ‘Law&Crime Daily’ to provide audiences with an inside view into the day’s most fascinating court cases.”

