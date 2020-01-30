Technology Journalist Laurie Segall Will Join ’60 Minutes’ Quibi Project

“We’re in a really fascinating moment in tech and I think it’s important that we ask questions that don’t have easy answers. I couldn’t be more excited to explore some of these stories with the ’60 Minutes’ team,” said Segall, 34. “As someone who has covered technology for most of my career, I’m excited to be combining world-class journalism with an emerging platform like Quibi.” Segall has for the past several years expanded her profile by interviewing some of the most scrutinized executives in Silicon Valley, including Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, and Bill Gates.