Watch Lauren Daigle Perform in Exclusive Clip of BYUtv’s Holiday Special (TV News Roundup)

DATES

Netflix will release its upcoming drama series “Firefly Lane” Feb. 3. The 10-episode hour-long show follows the unlikely duo of the bold Tully and shy Kate who are bonded by a tragedy at age 14. The show, based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestseller Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer, the series follows the women as they experience 30 years of ups and downs, some of which threaten their friendship. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star as the adult versions of Tully and Kate, respectively. Watch a teaser below.

CBS’ new drama “The Equalizer,” starring Queen Latifah, will air following CBS Sports’ broadcast of “Super Bowl LV” on Feb. 7. “The Equalizer” is a reimagining of the classic film franchise, this time with Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a mysterious woman who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. The cast also includes Chris Noth as William Bishop, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette, Tory Kittles as Det. Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah. See a first look of Queen Latifah in the new drama below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled the trailer for the fourth and final part of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which is set to premiere Dec. 31. The final installment of the coming-of-age drama series sees Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and her team gearing up for their most challenging foe yet, the Eldritch Terrors. As the war rages on, Sabrina’s ex Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) attempts to earn his way back into her good graces. Watch the trailer below.

Starz debuted the Season 3 trailer for its original series “American Gods,” which will premiere Jan. 10. The fantasy drama series chronicles the brewing war between the Old Gods of mythology and the New Gods of technology. Season 3 picks up as Shadow (Ricky Whittle) pushes back against his destiny as the son of a god, forging his own path with the help of the African Orisha deities. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Imdb TV ordered the original true crime docuseries “Moment of Truth” from Amazon Studios, to premiere in early 2021, and announced an untitled series in development with Dream Hampton. “Moment of Truth,” a five-part series, chronicles the untold story behind the murder of Michael Jordan’s father James Jordan in a small North Carolina town. Meanwhile, Hampton’s upcoming project will delve into American pop culture’s favorite phenomenon, crime procedural dramas.

PROGRAMMING

Cartoon Network released an anti-racism PSA, titled “Tell the Whole Story,” aimed at providing families and children productive ways to bypass common narratives about racism. Developed by “Steven Universe” creator Rebecca Sugar; clinical psychologist Dr. Kira Banks, and Ian Jones-Quartey, the creator of “OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes,” the PSA features “Steven Universe’s” Pearl (Deedee Magno Hall) exploring how Black creators are often left out of history and challenging viewers to ask themselves who is controlling the narrative. “Tell the Whole Story” is the second installment from the network’s series of PSAs, each of which features a different “Steven Universe” character promoting anti-racism.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WNET announced former managing director of Harlem Stage James King as the new artistic director of All Arts, an arts and culture hub based in New York. Stepping into the expanded version of the role, King will succeed the first artistic director Jörn Weisbrodt, whose term ends this month. King will report to co-executives in charge Neal Shapiro and Diane Masciale, being responsible for content development, fundraising, oversight of the artist in residence program and the All Arts editorial advisory board, where he previously served as an inaugural member.

PARTNERSHIPS

The American Cornhole League and CBS Sports agreed to a multi-year partnership to televise the ACL Pro Shootout, beginning in summer 2021. The 10-round ACL Pro Shootout Series is a new competition that features eight high-intensity singles and doubles qualifying events across the United States. Each of the eight summer events will feature a Pro Men’s Singles, Pro Women’s Singles and Pro Doubles event with the winners qualifying for the Shootout Championship in September.

SPECIALS

Two-time Grammy-winning contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle is this year’s artist for the BYUtv holiday special “Christmas Under the Stars” and Variety has obtained an exclusive bonus clip of the song “O Come All Ye Faithful” not included in the special. The annual holiday special, which will premiere Dec. 6, features a mix of big performance numbers and intimate musical moments. Watch the exclusive clip below.

AWARDS

National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced winners in the individual achievement in animation category for this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards: visual development artist Olivia Ceballow for Netflix’s “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!,” character animator Savelen Forrest for Amazon Prime Video’s “Tumble Leaf,” storyboard artist Wei Li and art director Sylvia Liu for Netflix’s “Carmen Sandiego,” background designer Steve Lowtwait for Disney Channel’s “Big City Greens” and character animator Chris O’Hara for Netflix’s “Ask the StoryBots.” Though the category had historically been judged by an in-person panel, it assumed a virtual format following an initial postponement in March and the category received a record number of submissions.

PODCASTS

Tracker Ventures Corp announced that public health technology company Contakt World will unveil a flagship podcast with iHeartRadio centered on contact tracing, community health and the coronavirus on Dec. 8. The content production and multi-platform marketing partnership will entail co-producing an original podcast hosted by Contakt World founder and CEO Justin Beck with co-hosts Deepti Pahwa and Catherine Delcin. As per the partnership, iHeartMedia will provide pre- and post-production services, as well as distribution resources and promotion, for the first season of the 10-episode podcast.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Zendaya, Diego Luna and Paris Jackson will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while Jason Bateman and Carrie Underwood will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Christopher Krebs and Aubrey Plaza are tonight’s guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”