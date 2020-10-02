Lauren Corrao Exits as Head of Original Programming at Freeform

Freeform’s executive vice president of original programming and development Lauren Corrao is exiting the cable network after a year and a half.

Corrao had taken over the position from Karey Burke, who in late 2018 left Freeform to become head of ABC Entertainment. The move comes four months after Tara Duncan stepped into the presidency at Freeform in the wake of the April departure of Tom Ascheim, who had brought Corrao on board.

Corrao oversaw all scripted and unscripted development, current originals, as well as casting and talent development at the young adult cabler. Prior to her time at Freeform, Corrao served as co-president of indie studio Tornante TV, and before that spent eight years at Comedy Central, ultimately becoming president of original programming and development and overseeing “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Colbert Report,” among other series.

No replacement has been named. The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of Corrao’s departure.