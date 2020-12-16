Fox News Extends Laura Ingraham’s Stay With Multi-Year Deal

Fox News said it extended primetime host Laura Ingraham’s contract with the network, ensuring her 10 p.m. program, “The Ingraham Angle,” will remain in its lineup for the foreseeable future.

Fox News characterized the new pact as a “multi-year deal.” Ingraham joined Fox News Channel full-time in October of 2017 after establishing herself with a long-running radio program. She previously served as a contributor to Fox News starting in 2007.

“Laura’s one-of-a-kind expertise and powerful commentary has provided an important voice to millions of Americans as a staple of our primetime lineup and we are thrilled to feature her insightful perspective across our platforms for many years to come,” said Suzanne Scott, chief executive of Fox News Media, in a statement.

Ingraham helped Fox News recalibrate its primetime lineup after the abrupt departure of veteran host Bill O’Reilly in 2017 and a decision by former primetime host Megyn Kelly to leave for NBC News that same year. Ingraham provided stability for Fox News, and was a known quantity because of her two-decade run hosting a nationally syndicated radio program. She told Variety in 2017 that “The Ingraham Angle” would provide a look at “politics, and the rest of life,” focusing on news developments as well as cultural issues, such as whether a ten-year-old should have a smartphone.

Fox News said the host’s “Angle” has seen gains in viewers between 25 and 54, the demographic most desired by advertisers, as well as in overall audience. In 2020, Fox News said her program has attracted an average of 3.6 million viewers overall and 650,000 in the 25-54 demo.

Ingraham is known for a high level of outspoken commentary, but it has sparked controversy during her tenure. In 2018, she took a Twitter swipe at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg, one of the students who had spoken out about gun control after a shooting incident there left 17 people dead. Several advertisers asked for their commercials to run elsewhere on the Fox News schedule as a result. In the same year, she also raised eyebrows by comparing some detention centers for migrant children to summer camps.

She has gained attention more recently for securing interviews with President Donald Trump and some members of his Cabinet, and hosting town hall events in Chicago, to discuss violence and protest, and in Georgia, to focus on the coming run-off Senate elections.

Ingraham also co-hosts “Laura & Raymond” on Fox Nation, a subscription streaming-video service operated by Fox News Media, with Raymond Arroyo.