Laura Dern to Play Bartender in Quibi Series ‘Just One Drink’

Laura Dern saw Baby Yoda at a basketball game, and soon she’ll be able to tell her patrons all about it.

The actor, who won a SAG Award on Sunday for her performance in “Marriage Story,” is the latest creative name to head on over to Quibi for a series in which she will portray a bartender.

Titled “Just One Drink,” the show will be comprised of a series of one act vignettes between said bartender and the customers she serves, all of whom are in various states of emotional disrepair.

The show comes from Platform One Media and veteran British author Nick Hornby, best known for writing “High Fidelity” and “About a Boy,” both of which were adapted into features in the early 2000s. Hornby will exec produce alongside Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, and Elisa Ellis for Platform One Media.

“Just One Drink” is one of dozens of series in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the short form platform is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including just yesterday an adventure series with Zac Efron.

Other Quibi partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The short form content platform has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba, as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”