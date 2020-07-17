Laura Benanti Joins Fox Drama Pilot ‘Big Leap’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laura Benanti has joined the ensemble cast of the Fox drama pilot “Big Leap,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The one-hour project centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of “Swan Lake.” It is inspired by the UK docuseries “Big Ballet.”

Benanti will play Paula Dirks, a tap dancer and white-collar former V.P. at one of the major car companies who decides that The Big Leap is a chance to just be vulnerable, let go of her fears and explore her artistic side.

Benanti joins a cast that currently consists of Ser’Darius Blain, Ray Cham, Scott Foley, Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasner, and Teri Polo. “Big Leap” is one of six Fox pilots that are set to shoot later this year after the coronavirus pandemic shut down production during the traditional pilot season.

Benanti is a five-time Tony Award nominee, having won one Tony for her role in “Gypsy” opposite Patti LuPone in 2008. That role also earned her a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. Benanti’s other Broadway credits include “Into the Woods,” “The Wedding Singer,” and “Nine.” Her recent TV credits include “Younger,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Supergirl,” “Nashville,” and “The Detour.”

She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Heldens will write and executive produce the pilot, with Sue Naegle also executive producing. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment will produce. Heldens is currently under an overall deal at 20th TV.