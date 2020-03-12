Kimmel, Corden, Spade Late-Night Shows Will Drop Live Crowds

The next time James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel or David Spade deliver a few jokes, they won’t hear anyone in the audience clapping or laughing. And that will be by design.

One day after TV’s New York-based late-night programs announced they would ditch the live audiences for their broadcasts out of concerns related to the spread of coronavirus. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and Comedy Central’s “Lights Out with David Spade” are affected. The new policy will start with next Monday’s broadcasts. TBS’ “Conan,” also based on the west coast, is slated to be on hiatus over the next two weeks.

Similar decisions were already made by CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and Fox News Channel’s “The Greg Gutfeld Show.”

The decisions mean that a staple of late-night TV – seeing a host react and respond to the energy of a live in-studio crowd – will be missing for the foreseeable future.

More to come…