HBO's 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' and 'Real Time with Bill Maher' to Return Next Week

Michael Schneider

Late Night with John OliverJohn OliverMarch 3, 2019.photo: Lloyd Bishop/HBO
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

After a brief hiatus, HBO’s late-night series “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Real Time with Bill Maher” are planning their returns next week.

Both hosts will tape their shows from their respective homes. “Last Week Tonight” will be back with a new episode on Sunday, March 29, at 11 p.m. ET, while “Real Time” returns on Friday, April 3, at 10 p.m. ET.

“Real Time” last aired an original episode on Friday, March 13, while “Last Week Tonight” aired a shortened episode on Sunday, March 15.

“Last Week Tonight” had already scheduled a hiatus for this past Sunday, but the decision to put both shows on hold also came due to concerns over the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. “Last Week Tonight” was also forced out of its CBS Broadcast Center studio and its offices after Covid-19 was found in the building, necessitating a move to another studio for the brief March 15 episode.

“Last Week Tonight” and “Real Time” join other late night shows that have also announced plans or have already started producing versions featuring the hosts in their homes, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel,” “Conan” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

