‘Last of the Mohicans’ TV Series in Development at HBO Max

The “Last of the Mohicans” television adaptation has landed at HBO Max, Variety has confirmed.

The nascent streamer has handed out a script order for the project, which is based on James Fennimore Cooper’s novel of the same name. The series is described as a retelling of the novel in which the young Mohican Uncas develops an unlikely romance with Cora, the mixed-race daughter of a British colonel in the midst of the Seven Years’ War.

Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nick Osborne will write and executive produce, with Nicole Kassell attached to direct and executive produce. Alex Goldstone and Bard Dorros of Anonymous Content will also executive produce along with Sugar23’s Michael Sugar. The series hails from Paramount Television, with Parliament of Owls also attached to produce. Fukunaga is currently under an overall deal at Paramount TV.

This marks the latest adaptation of the book, which is part of Fenimore Cooper’s “Leatherstocking Tales” series. In addition to numerous film and television adaptations, including the Academy Award-winning 1992 version starring Daniel Day-Lewis, it was announced in September that Playground was developing a series adaptation of the entire “Leatherstocking Tales” series for the BBC.

This is the latest project Fukunaga has set up through Paramount TV. He previously executive produced the Netflix limited series “Maniac” and the TNT drama “The Alienist.” He also directed the Emmy-winning first season of the HBO crime anthology “True Detective.”

Kassell received widespread praise for her work directing HBO’s “Watchmen” series. She is also known for directing episodes of shows such as “The Americans,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Westworld.”

