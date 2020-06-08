‘LA’s Finest’ Season 2 Delayed Until Later This Year

“LA’s Finest” Season 2 is not debuting today as planned.

The “Bad Boys” spinoff was set to launch the first few episodes of its second season on Spectrum on June 8. Variety has confirmed that the season is being pushed to an unspecified later date in 2020.

The series stars Union as Syd Burnett, a police detective with a complicated past who relocates to Los Angeles from Miami and finds an odd-couple partner in Nancy McKenna, played by Jessica Alba. Union’s role is a revival of the character she played in the 2003 Sony blockbuster “Bad Boys II.”

News of the delay comes less than a month after it was announced that Fox had acquired the broadcast rights to both seasons of the show with plans to begin airing it this fall. Fox will run the 13-episode Season 1 of “LA’s Finest” this fall on Mondays at 8 p.m. The delay of Season 2 is not expected to affect the Fox debut, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

The news also comes as backlash has been growing against police shows on television amid the ongoing protests against systemic racism and police brutality across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Many have claimed that television usually portrays police officers as heroic or sympathetic while very rarely touching on the issue of police misconduct.

The Fox acquisition marks a return to broadcast television of sorts for “LA’s Finest,” which started out as a pilot at NBC during the 2018-2019 pilot season. NBC ultimately passed on ordering it to series, which is when it was successfully sold to Spectrum to become the cable provider’s flagship original series.

The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures TV and Charter Communications. Union and Alba executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper, who also directed the pilot.