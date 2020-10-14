‘LA’s Finest’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Spectrum Originals

“LA’s Finest” has been canceled after two seasons at Spectrum Originals, Variety has learned.

The series starred Gabrielle Union as Syd Burnett, a police detective with a complicated past who relocates to Los Angeles from Miami and finds an odd-couple partner in Nancy McKenna, played by Jessica Alba. Union’s role was a revival of the character she played in the 2003 Sony blockbuster “Bad Boys II.”

The series was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures TV and Charter Communications. Union and Alba executive produced alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper, who also directed the pilot.

News of the cancellation comes after Fox announced that it had acquired the broadcast rights to both seasons of the show. The first season began airing on the network in September, with Season 2 debuting on Spectrum Originals earlier that same month.

The cancellation brings the series’ journey to a close. It started out as a pilot at NBC during the 2018 pilot season that was widely seen as a contender for a series pickup but was ultimately passed over. Spectrum then picked it up as its first original series, debuting the show in 2019.

But despite the star power of Union and Alba and the connection to the “Bad Boys” franchise, the show failed to find a substantial audience. It was largely panned by critics upon its release, holding a 24% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Spectrum Originals does not release ratings figures, but since the first season began airing on Fox, it is averaging a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.