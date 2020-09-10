Banijay Appoints Endemol Shine’s Lars Blomgren to Head Scripted For Europe, Middle East and Asia

Banijay has appointed Lars Blomgren as head of scripted for Europe, the Middle East and Asia (EMEA), where he will focus on non-English-language content.

Blomgren will report into Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti.

At Endemol Shine Group (ESG), before it was taken over by Banijay, Blomgren spearheaded the business’ non-English scripted production. Under his watch, in 2019 the company was responsible for 69 productions, including “Bron,” “Penoza,” “Caliphate,” “Beforeigners” and “Queens” along with new series, “Vinterviken 2021,” “The Idhun Memories” and “Bombay Begums.”

In his new role, Blomgren will drive collaboration across the non-English-language scripted footprint, identifying new prospects and forging co-production opportunities between English-speaking markets and EMEA-based labels.

Bassetti said: “Lars is a great addition to our evolving global team. Having been at the forefront of the non-English-language scripted operations at ESG, he is well-versed in building partnerships and maximizing on investments in this arena and now, with an even broader portfolio of businesses, there is no doubt he can further develop our offering of high-quality content with cross-border appeal.”

Blomgren said: “With exceptional talent and a sharp, co-ordinated strategy which encourages independence and collaboration, we are in a brilliant position to offer bold and original programming to all broadcasters and platforms. I am very much looking forward to working with old friends and getting to know new ones across the business.”

Banijay’s non-English-language scripted entities include the Nordics, Germany, Benelux, France, Iberia, Belgium, Israel, Italy, Poland, Russia and India. The company is home to some 120 production companies across 22 territories. Hit properties include “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Temptation Island,” “MasterChef,” and “Wallander.”