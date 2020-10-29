Lark Voorhies Will Reprise ‘Saved by the Bell’ Role in Peacock Series

Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle in the original “Saved by the Bell,” will reprise the role for a special appearance in the new Peacock series.

The NBC streaming platform released a first-look image of the actor back in character on set. She joins Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley as members of the original cast slated to return for the new show.

The new series follows a group of students at Bayside High, a well-funded school for students from upper-class and lower-class families. The main cast of students includes Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

Earlier this year, Voorhies shared on “The Dr. Oz Show” that not being included alongside other original cast members left her upset. She also suggested that her diagnosis with bipolar disorder, which was the focus of her chat with Dr. Oz, could have played a role in her exclusion.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion, as well as other cast members events,” she shared. “Yet, of course, I also realize that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

Peacock released a trailer for the upcoming series on Tuesday, and the show is slated to premiere Nov. 25. “Saved by the Bell” is written by Tracey Wigfield. She also serves as an executive producer with Franco Bario and Peter Engel.