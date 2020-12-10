Lando Calrissian Limited Series in Development at Disney Plus From Justin Simien

A limited series about Lando Calrissian is in early development at Disney Plus.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy made the announcement as part of the Disney Investor Day presentation on Thursday. Details on the series are scarce but it hails from “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien.

The character was originally played by Billy Dee Williams in both “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” Williams reprised the role in the “The Rise of Skywalker” as well as in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.” Donald Glover then took over the role for “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” At this time, it is unknown if either actor is attached to the new series, or if it will be live-action or animated.

The Lando series was one of several “Star Wars” projects announced by Disney on Thursday. The streamer also announced “Mandalorian” spinoffs centered on Ahsoka Tano and “Rangers of the New Republic.” In addition, Hayden Christensen will reprise the role of Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. There is also the previously announced Cassian Andor series at Disney Plus, with Kennedy announcing that production had started a few weeks ago.

Finally, on the “Star Wars” film front, Kennedy announced that Patty Jenkins will helm the film “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.” That film is slated to debut in 2023.

The shows are all part of the 10 “Star Wars” series announced during the investor presentation. The company will also release 10 Marvel series as well as 15 Disney and Pixar Animation series in the coming years.