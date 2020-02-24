×

Lake Bell Inks Pod Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Will Thorne

Lake Bell arrives at the 5th annual InStyle Awards, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles5th Annual InStyle Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019
Lake Bell has signed a new pod deal with 20th Century Fox Television, via her Lake Bell Prod. banner.

The deal comes almost a year after Bell’s “Bless This Mess” co-creator Liz Meriwether inked a four-year overall deal with the studio, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.

“Lake Bell is a creative force of nature whose incredible talent extends from acting and directing to writing and producing,” said 20th Century Fox TV president of creative affairs Carolyn Cassidy. “Her hard work and creativity have helped make ‘Bless This Mess’ into the hilarious, original and warm series we adore. We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell great stories with Lake for multiple platforms.”

Bell, who has been acting since the early 2000s and has had starring roles in shows such as “Childrens Hospital” and films like “No Strings Attached,” currently stars in and executive produces “Bless This Mess” alongside Dax Shepard. The show, which is in its second season, centers on a newlywed couple who give up their fast-paced, unfulfilling lives in New York and moves to Nebraska for a simpler life.

“I’m supremely keen to expand my partnership with Carolyn Cassidy, Craig Hunegs, Howard Kurtzman, and the entire 20th Century Fox Television family. They’ve been longtime champions of my work, so I’m honored to be able to find a TV home for my company, Lake Bell Prod. Already, they’ve been exceedingly supportive in my future projects, spanning all tones and genres… but that doesn’t mean my office will be on the lot, because, you know… traffic,” said Bell in a statement.

Bell also voices “Poison Ivy” in the DC Universe animated “Harley Quinn” series, and can be seen on Netflix’s new series “Medical Police.” She is represented by UTA, Tavistock Wood, ID, and Ziffren Brittenham.

