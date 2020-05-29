TV Ratings: ‘Labor of Love’ Grows Slightly From Low Premiere, ‘Holey Moley’ Matches its Debut

Following a labored debut last week, “Labor of Love” grew a little bit with its second episode, while “Holey Moley” retained 100% of its premiere ratings.

The new Fox series scored a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.1 million viewers, which represents a 50% increase in the former metric and a 22% increase in the latter. Earlier on the network, “Celebrity Watch Party” came in even at a 0.3 rating and 1.6 million viewers.

After hitting the fairway with its season 2 debut last week, “Holey Moley” also came in even at a 0.8 rating and just over 4 million total viewers. ABC came out on top of the overall network race on Thursday night, thanks to “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” which scored a 0.9 and 6.1 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” also didn’t see any dip from its season premiere, coming in at a 0.7 and 3.7 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “Man With a Plan” continued its fourth and final season even at a 0.6 and a touch over 5 million total viewers, while fellow recent cancelation “Broke” ticked up to a 0.6 and 4.5 million pairs of eyeballs. Reruns of “Young Sheldon” and “Mom” both scored a 0.6, with the former drawing 5.3 million viewers and the latter 4.6 million. A “S.W.A.T.” replay delivered a 0.4 and just under 3 million audience members.

“Council of Dads” continued its streak of 0.4 ratings last night, drawing 2.7 million viewers. “Blindspot” was also even at a 0.3 and 1.8 million viewers. A “Law & Order: SVU” replay rounded off the night with a 0.3 and 1.8 million viewers also.

Finally on the CW, “Burden of Truth” and “In the Dark” both scored a 0.1 rating and and average of 500,000 viewers.