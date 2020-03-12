×

LA Screenings Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Coronavirus Covid-19 Placeholder
CREDIT: Shutterstock / Who is Danny

The annual LA Screenings program market held every year on the heels of the upfronts is the latest industry staple to be sidelined by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Industry sources said it made no sense to proceed with plans for a week-long showcase of new programs for international buyers at a time when travel to and from the United States is increasingly restricted, which sources tell Variety will no longer go forward. The LA Screenings has long been organized by a loose coalition of major studios, who each host a day of screenings for dozens of buyers who flock in from around the world.

The event has typically been held in mid-May in the week following the major network upfront presentations in New York. Some buyers for major territories overseas make it a two-week visit, starting in New York and finishing out for the beginning of the buying conversations on studio lots in the Los Angeles area. But not this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a seismic disruption to the entertainment industry. On Wednesday night CinemaCon, the annual gathering in Las Vegas of global movie theater owners, was canceled. Thursday saw multiple disruptions, with Broadway movie theaters shuttering; premieres of multiple films being delayed; closures of theme parks; and the cancellation of multiple broadcast upfront presentations and the Tribeca Film Festival. Also on Thursday the NBA and NHL suspended their seasons; and multiple companies including Netflix, Amazon, and NBCUniversal advised employees to begin working from home until further notice. The actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed Wednesday that they have been infected with the virus.

