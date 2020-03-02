×

Kyra Sedgwick to Lead ABC Comedy Pilot ‘My Village’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kyra Sedgwick Variety Facetime Interview
CREDIT: Jose Mandojana for Variety

Kyra Sedgwick is set to star in the ABC multi-camera comedy “My Village,” Variety has learned.

In the show, empty-nester mom Jean Raines (Sedgwick) wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Jean is further described as earthy, unfiltered, and emotional. Born and raised in Iowa, she is practical and can’t be bothered with sugar coating. Very comfortable in her own skin, Jean is not a natural fit in the Los Angeles culture of anti-aging remedies and butt implants. She is a person that people confide in, except sometimes her own children. She is a fierce defender of her family and will stop at nothing to protect her connection to them. The sudden loss of her husband has left her a tad neurotic when it comes to worrying about the well-being of the people she loves.

The role would mark a return to ABC for Sedgwick, who previously starred in the network’s drama series “Ten Days in the Valley.” Her best known television credit is TNT’s “The Closer,” on which she starred for seven seasons. She has also made multiple memorable appearances on the NBC (and formerly Fox) comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as Madeline Wuntch. Her film credits include “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Something to Talk About,” “The Possession,” “The Game Plan,” and “Heart and Souls.”

Kari Lizer is writing and executive producing the pilot. Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios will produce, with Lizer currently under an overall deal at Sony. Pam Fryman is attached to direct.

More TV

  • Kether Donohue Sara Rue

    Kether Donohue, Sara Rue Join CBS Comedy Pilot 'B Positive'

    Kether Donohue and Sara Rue have both been cast in the CBS multi-camera comedy pilot “B Positive.” They join previously announced series co-lead Annaleigh Ashford. In the show, faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew (not yet cast) is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a [...]

  • Kyra Sedgwick Variety Facetime Interview

    Kyra Sedgwick to Lead ABC Comedy Pilot 'My Village'

    Kyra Sedgwick is set to star in the ABC multi-camera comedy “My Village,” Variety has learned. In the show, empty-nester mom Jean Raines (Sedgwick) wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their [...]

  • Timothy Hutton

    Timothy Hutton Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in 1983 (Report)

    Oscar winner Timothy Hutton, currently the star of the freshman Fox drama “Almost Family,” has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in 1983. According to a report published online by BuzzFeed News, Sera Johnston, who last year filed a criminal complaint against Hutton with the Vancouver Police Department, said she was assaulted by the [...]

  • Gina Torres'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' film premiere,

    Gina Torres to Star in Vampire Soap Opera Pilot 'The Brides' at ABC

    ABC’s female-led vampire soap opera pilot “The Brides” has cast Gina Torres in one of the lead roles, Variety has learned. The project is described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow these immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy, and their [...]

  • 'Gossip Girl' HBO Max Series Adds

    'Gossip Girl' HBO Max Series Adds Four to Cast

    There’s one HBO Max series whose cast is growing pretty quick, XOXO Gossip Girl. Mere hours after Emily Alyn Lind was confirmed as a cast member, four more players have been added to the ensemble of the “Gossip Girl” sequel. Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay have all jumped aboard the new show, [...]

  • Emmys 2020 FYC Events Schedule

    All the Shows Holding Emmys FYC Events

    It’s that special time of year again when studios and networks put forth their Emmy-hopeful series and talent. With more than 500 scripted shows alone vying for Television Academy FYC event slots, some opt to build out their own spaces and present activations and stunts to capture additional voters’ attention. (Remember “‘Maisel’ Day”?) But for [...]

  • Ashley Zukerman

    Ashley Zukerman Cast as Robert Langdon in NBC Drama Pilot

    The NBC drama pilot about a young Robert Langdon has found its lead actor. Ashley Zukerman has been cast in “Langdon,” which is based on Dan Brown’s best-selling book “The Lost Symbol.” The series follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad