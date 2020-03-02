Kyra Sedgwick to Lead ABC Comedy Pilot ‘My Village’

Kyra Sedgwick is set to star in the ABC multi-camera comedy “My Village,” Variety has learned.

In the show, empty-nester mom Jean Raines (Sedgwick) wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Jean is further described as earthy, unfiltered, and emotional. Born and raised in Iowa, she is practical and can’t be bothered with sugar coating. Very comfortable in her own skin, Jean is not a natural fit in the Los Angeles culture of anti-aging remedies and butt implants. She is a person that people confide in, except sometimes her own children. She is a fierce defender of her family and will stop at nothing to protect her connection to them. The sudden loss of her husband has left her a tad neurotic when it comes to worrying about the well-being of the people she loves.

The role would mark a return to ABC for Sedgwick, who previously starred in the network’s drama series “Ten Days in the Valley.” Her best known television credit is TNT’s “The Closer,” on which she starred for seven seasons. She has also made multiple memorable appearances on the NBC (and formerly Fox) comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as Madeline Wuntch. Her film credits include “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Something to Talk About,” “The Possession,” “The Game Plan,” and “Heart and Souls.”

Kari Lizer is writing and executive producing the pilot. Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios will produce, with Lizer currently under an overall deal at Sony. Pam Fryman is attached to direct.