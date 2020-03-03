Kylie Bunbury to Star in David E. Kelley’s ‘Big Sky’ at ABC

Kylie Bunbury has signed on for one of the two lead roles in David E. Kelley’s upcoming ABC procedural “The Big Sky,” Variety has learned.

Bunbury will now lead the series, which is based on the book “The Highway” by C.J. Box, alongside the previously announced Katheryn Winnick. Other cast members already announced for the show include Ryan Phillippe, John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer, and Brian Geraghty.

The series, which was ordered by the network in January, is described as a procedural thriller about private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) who partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Cassie is further described as an ex-rodeo rider turned private detective. She is the junior partner of Cody Hoyt (Phillippe) at their firm, Hoyt and Dewell, and is eager to get involved in the case of the missing girls.

Bunbury starred in ABC’s “Get Christie Love” reboot pilot in 2018. Her breakout role came in 2016 when she scored the lead role in the Fox drama “Pitch.” She also previously starred in shows like “Under the Dome” at CBS and ABC Family’s (now Freeform) “Twisted.” Most recently, she appeared in Ava DuVernay’s Emmy-winning Netflix limited series “When They See Us.” She will also be seen in the upcoming “Brave New World” series at Peacock.

She is repped by ICM, PrincipalLA, and Gang Tyre.

Kelley will serve as writer and executive producer on “Big Sky,” with Ross Fineman and Box also executive producing. The show will be produced by A+E Studios and 20th Century Fox Television.

