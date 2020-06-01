Hallmark Channel Star Kristoffer Polaha to Pen Book Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Kristoffer Polaha (Hallmark’s “Mystery 101” series, “Wonder Woman 1984”) has entered into a deal with Rosewind Books to co-author a series of romance novels, Variety has learned exclusively.

The first in the series, entitled “Moments Like This,” is set in Hawaii and centers on a young woman looking to find herself after losing both her career and her relationship. It will be published February 2, 2021 through Rosewind, which is a devision of Vesuvian Media Group, Inc. Polaha is writing this series with Anna Gomez, who has previously published under the pen name Christine Brae. The release dates for the subsequent books will be announced at a later date.

“It’s a rare thing, when someone comes along who understands your words and the purpose of your work. Together, my passion for storytelling and Kristoffer’s vision to bring these characters to life, makes this such a great partnership. For this, I am extremely grateful,” said Gomez in a statement.

Polaha, who owns Podunk Productions, will be producing these books for film and television.

“In the constantly shifting Hollywood landscape, we are endeavoring to enlarge our creative footprint by creating content for the publishing world first, and then adapting the stories that people love straight to film while keeping the creative team behind the stories in control from page to screen,” said Polaha.

Polaha, a Hallmark Channel staple, has most recently been seen on the small screen alongside Jill Wagner in the original TV movie “Mystery 101: An Education in Murder.” His other recent television credits include Hallmark’s “Double Holiday” and “Small Town Christmas,” as well as Epix’s “Condor” and “Get Shorty,” ABC’s “Castle,” Fox’s “Backstrom,” AMC’s “Mad Men,” and the CW’s “Ringer” and “Life Unexpected.” His film credits include “Where Hope Grows” and “Run The Race,” and he will be next seen in Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984” and in “Jurassic World 3.” Polaha previously produced two short films, “Frontman” and “A Work of Art,” in which he also starred. Podunk Productions currently has two films in pre-production and a third television film in development.

Gomez, under the Brae pen name, is known for titles including “Eight Goodbyes,” “The Year I Left,” “Insipid” and “The Light in the Wound” series.

Polaha is represented by The Gersh Agency and Industry Entertainment. Gomez is represented by Italia Gandolfo of Gandolfo Helin & Fountain Literary Management. Hamish Berry of Bruns, Brennan and Berry was instrumental in the negotiation process.