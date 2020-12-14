Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce Join Gary Oldman in Apple’s ‘Slow Horses’

The Apple spy drama “Slow Horses” has added a quartet of eye-catching names to its cast.

Joining Gary Oldman in the lead will be Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Jonathan Pryce and Olivia Cooke. News of the castings comes over a year after the small screen adaptation of Mick Herron’s Slough House books was first announced.

“Slow Horses” follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman will star as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career ending mistakes.

Scott Thomas, whose recent TV credits include “Fleabag,” joins as Diana Taverner, a formidable, high-ranking agent with MI5. Cooke, a recent addition to the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon,” will play Sid Baker, a sharp agent and River’s officemate. Lowden has been cast River Cartwright, a talented agent who is desperate to claw his way up and out of Slough House, while Pryce, a “Game of Thrones” alum himself, will play River’s grandfather and a retired MI5 agent.

Former “Veep” writer Will Smith will write and executive produce, with Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Matrux, and Douglas Urbanski also executive producing. James Hawes (“Black Mirror”, “Snowpiercer”) is set to direct.

See-Saw films is the production company on “Slow Horses,” which was commissioned for Apple out of the U.K. by its creative director for Europe worldwide video Jay Hunt, and Apple’s heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.

