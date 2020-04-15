×
Kristin Davis to Host Unscripted Pregnancy Dating Series ‘Labor of Love’ at Fox

Kristin Davis'AJ and the Queen' TV
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Fox has ordered a reality show about a woman on the hunt for a man with whom she can father a child.

“Sex and the City” alum Kristin Davis will host “Labor of Love,” which will bow on the broadcaster on May 21.

More to come…

