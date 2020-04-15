Home TV News Apr 15, 2020 2:39pm PT Kristin Davis to Host Unscripted Pregnancy Dating Series ‘Labor of Love’ at Fox By Joe Otterson Joe Otterson TV Reporter https://twitter.com/joeotterson Latest WWE Furloughs Employees, Releases Multiple Stars in Coronavirus Cost Saving Measure 2 hours ago UFC’s Dana White Eyes Las Vegas Fights as Endeavor Unit Navigates Coronavirus Shutdown (EXCLUSIVE) 19 hours ago WWE Deemed ‘Essential Business’ in Florida, Allowed to Resume TV Production 1 day ago See All 0 Matt Baron/Shutterstock Fox has ordered a reality show about a woman on the hunt for a man with whom she can father a child. “Sex and the City” alum Kristin Davis will host “Labor of Love,” which will bow on the broadcaster on May 21. More to come… 0 Comments JavaScript is required to load the comments. Loading comments...