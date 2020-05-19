Kristin Cavallari Ends ‘Very Cavallari’ After Three Seasons on E!

Kristin Cavallari announced on Tuesday that she’s ending her E! reality show “Very Cavallari” after three seasons.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys,” she wrote on Instagram.

The “new chapter” that the reality star refers to is likely her split from husband Jay Cutler. She and the former NFL quarterback filed for divorce in April after seven years of marriage.

“Very Cavallari” launched in 2018 and finished its third season in March. It followed Cavallari’s life as a celebrity, businesswoman, wife and mother and the many challenges that come with it.

Cavallari got her television start in the mid-2000s on MTV’s reality show “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.” She then starred on and narrated its spinoff show “The Hills” from 2009-2010. The reality star went on to appear in “Dancing With the Stars,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “America’s Next Top Model,” “Paradise Hotel” and several other shows.