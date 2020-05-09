Kristen Wiig Returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ to Host ‘At Home’ Mother’s Day Finale (Watch)

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kristen Wiig returned as the surprise host for the “At Home” finale, that also happened to be the late-night sketch comedy’s Mother’s Day episode, on May 9.

After dancing around her home and flashing the camera (which was, of course, pixelated per broadcast standards), the actor and comedian slid across a rug surrounded by candles to talk about how, like many of those watching from their own homes, she couldn’t be with her mother on her special day.

“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life, but this year I’m feeling especially grateful — for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all of the things she taught me,” Wiig said, adding that her mother prepared her to be a mother herself in areas such as breastfeeding. “Babies love that chicken. She would always say that.”

Wiig also thanked “all the moms out there who have been helping us get through this and who have been there and who are watching over us.”

She thanked dads as well before finishing her monologue with a lullaby her mother used to sing her. With lyric including, “The moon is out, the stars are out now … Mommy loves you,” it was a sweet sentiment, but she put on her Broadway best performance, belting it out and throwing in some jazz hands for good measure.

“Oh, memories,” she said.

Other celebrity guests in the “SNL At Home” finale included Alec Baldwin, Josh Gad and Martin Short.