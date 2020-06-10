Kobe Bryant to Receive Posthumous L.A. Area Emmy Governors Award

Late basketball great Kobe Bryant will be honored with a posthumous Emmy at this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced late Wednesday.

Bryant will recieve the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award, which was selected by the Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee in honor of Bryant’s “philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.”

According to the org, the award “is presented to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.”

Spectrum SportsNet, which holds the TV rights to the Los Angeles Lakers, nominated Bryant for the award. Bryant, who died in January in a helicopter crash, spent 20 years with the Lakers and was part of five Lakers championships, 18 NBA All-Star appearances and two Olympic games.

Off the court, Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for the animated short film “Dear Basketball.” But notably, he was denied membership to the Motion Picture Academy, which argued he hadn’t cultivated a large body of work in the industry. In TV, Bryant’s credits also included executive producing the Showtime documentary “Kobe Bryant’s Muse.”

Per the TV Academy, in choosing Bryant for the Emmy, the org noted that he “championed a number of worthy causes and critical issues, becoming an ambassador for women’s basketball, a mentor and youth advocate, and raised awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles.”

The 72nd annual LA Area Emmy nominations were announced on Monday. Public broadcaster KCET, and its stable of locally produced Southern California-centric programming, leads all local TV stations for this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, scoring 20 nods overall, the Television Academy announced Monday.

The Los Angeles Area Governors Award will be presented during the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards streaming Saturday evening, July 18, at 7 p.m. PT on Emmys.com.