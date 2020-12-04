Late Actor Kirby Morrow’s Family Raises Money for Scholarship in His Honor

The family of late actor Kirby Morrow, known for his voice roles on “Dragon Ball Z,” Lego’s “Ninjago” and many more series, is raising money to start a scholarship in his honor.

Morrow died in late November at 47 years old, and his brother Casey Morrow and the Calgary Foundation in Alberta, Canada, started a GoFundMe to help launch the Kirby Morrow Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“Kirby loved helping people, especially new performers learn and get started in the industry, so our family decided to create a memorial scholarship in his name,” Casey told Variety.

Created on Friday, the fundraiser has a goal of $50,000 to help people pursuing an education in the performing arts.

“Our goal is to create a lasting legacy in his name, and maybe some day it will help another Kirby from some small town realize their dreams,” the GoFundMe post reads.

Morrow’s credits include the English dub of “Barbie in the Nutcracker,” “Inuyasha,” “Death Note,” “X-Men: Evolution,” “Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation” and live-action series like “Stargate: Atlantic,” “The Good Doctor,” “Legion,” “Supernatural” and “The L Word.”

“He may have been your Prince Eric. The leader of your Spinjitsu heroes Cole. Your Michelangelo. The Miroku you grew up with. You yelled with him as Goku. Felt the power of the Death Note with his Teru Mikami. Flew with him as Towa Barton. Raced with him as Redline. Or lifted the glasses as Cyclops,” the GoFundMe reads, referencing his plethora of voice roles. “Maybe you knew him as your Captain Dave on ‘Stargate Atlantis.’ Or were delighted in seeing him in so many other TV shows, and even a couple of movies. Kirby gave life to so many characters that have a special place in so many people’s hearts.”

Donations can be made at the GoFundMe link here.